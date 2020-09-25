The Troy City Council on Wednesday approved a recommendation for residents and visitors to social distance and wear a face mask when 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained in public.
The recommendation essentially aligns with Moscow’s face mask order, but Troy’s is a recommendation, not a mandate.
Mayor Steve Corr said Troy residents are doing a great job of social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate.
But events and social gatherings over the summer involving out-of-town and out-of-state residents — most of whom have been maskless and not social distancing — has some residents concerned.
Corr said Troy has attracted these gatherings because it does not have face mask or social distancing orders in place.
The majority of Troy residents are older and/or retirees and the recommendation is intended to protect them and the rest of the community, he said.
“It forces people’s hands to have to protect your community and me, as mayor, I want to protect the patrons of Troy but I also want patrons to have a choice,” Corr said.
He said the recommendation is also an effort to be proactive so that businesses are not forced to shut down again, which people are still recovering from, Corr said.