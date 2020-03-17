Troy School District Superintendent Brad Malm announced Monday the schools in his district will close to students today with a scheduled reopening on April 6.
Teachers will work this week to "prepare for alternative methods of instruction," according to Malm's post on the Troy School District Facebook Page.
Food services will continue through the closure.
Below is the complete message Malm posted on the school's Facebook Page:
Dear Families,
The health, safety and well-being of our students, families and community is our highest priority. Based on information from appropriate sources, Troy School District will close school starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020. Spring Break is scheduled for March 30-April 3, 2020. We anticipate class resuming on Monday, April 6th. This is subject to change as new information becomes available.
This entails closing the schools to students, but having staff available to provide alternative methods of instruction. We want to do our part in reducing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and make it easier for people to take the time they need to care for themselves or their families in the event they are directly affected by this disease.
All certificated and classified staff members will return to work on Tuesday, March 17th. We will use the remainder of this week to prepare for alternative methods of instruction. This may include online work, or developing work packets for parents to pick up. We will send out that information as plans are finalized. If your child has personal items here at the school, they can pick them up between the hours of 9:00am-2:00pm.
Our Food and Nutrition Services will continue throughout the closure. Students can pick up a packed breakfast and lunch for those who wish to continue meal service. Students can pick up breakfast and lunch March 17th and 18th from 8:00am-11:00am in the multipurpose room (MPR).
Thank you for your flexibility and understanding. We all want what is best for our students, families and community during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Brad T. Malm