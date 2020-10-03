Two people that tested positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, according to the Whitman County Health Department.
All other cases are stable and self-isolating. On Friday, 11 new cases were reported in the county, bringing this year’s total to 1,354.
The newest patients include four people under the age of 20, five people between ages 20-39 and two between ages 40-59.
Pullman Regional Hospital is reporting that of the 1,028 people it tested between Sept. 16-29, 89 tested positive. That is 8.7 percent.
Starting Monday, COVID-19 testing will also be available at the ReadyCare Respiratory Center, located at 690 SE Bishop Blvd. Suite D in Pullman, next to Jiffy Lube.
PRH and Palouse Medical partnered to open the ReadyCare Respiratory Center. According to PRH, this designated, off-site location allows for patients to enter a building to be safely examined, tested and then to exit through a separate location from the main entry. No appointment or referral is needed. A provider will make an assessment and COVID-19 testing can be performed for diagnosis.
In Latah County, 22 people reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. All but two of these people are in the 18-29 age range. One was in their 30s and the other was in their 50s.
There have been 553 confirmed cases in Latah County this year.
There have been no COVID-19 deaths reported by health officials in either county.