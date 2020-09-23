POCATELLO — The chief medical officers of two Idaho hospitals recently warned state public health officials that their facilities are close to being overwhelmed by patients infected with the coronavirus.
Dr. Daniel Snell of the Portneuf Medical Center and Dr. Ken Newhouse of Bingham Memorial Hospital told the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Directors that the current rate of hospitalizations from COVID-19 is unsustainable.
“We are on a razor’s edge where with exponential growth and with continued people doing things in the community we could have a sudden uptick that could happen very, very quickly,” Newhouse said. “We could go into overload mode pretty quickly here.”
Bingham’s daily hospitalizations have hovered around 25 patients for the last six weeks, which is about the maximum number of patients the staff can treat, Newhouse said.
Snell said his hospital was treating eight people daily in July and that the number has nearly doubled. The hospital could make accommodations for as many as 50 patients but that would put the facility in a “code black situation where we shut everything else down.”
State: 7th Oregon prisoner dies of COVID-19
ONTARIO, Ore. — A man incarcerated in an Oregon prison died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The Oregon Department of Corrections said Tuesday that the man between 80 and 85 years old died at a hospital. He had been incarcerated at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, officials said.
As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, officials said.
The man is the seventh inmate to die after testing positive for the disease, according to officials. Since the pandemic began, the Department of Corrections has stopped releasing the names of those in custody who die in connection with the coronavirus. Previously, officials released the person’s name, county of conviction, sentence length, and date of death.
Officials said they changed the notification process in order to balance the desire for transparency with their legal obligation to protect personal health information.
Corrections facilities staff continue to clean and disinfect numerous times a day, officials said.