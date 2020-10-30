Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Whitman County on Thursday, pushing number of deaths from the virus in the county to 16. Both of Thursday’s reported fatalities were women older than 80.
All 16 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported since Oct. 7.
Also on Thursday, Whitman County reported 13 new positive cases of the disease, which brings its total to 1,817.
New cases include three people younger than 20 years old, one woman and two men between the ages of 20 and 39, four men between 40 and 59 and two women and one man between 60 and 79.
According to a news release from Whitman County Public Health, five people are currently hospitalized and all other cases are stable and self-isolating.
Latah County reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The new cases include nine people younger than 18 years old, one man and one woman between the ages of 18 and 29, two men and three women in their 30s, two women in their 40s and a man in his 60s.
Gritman Medical Center said in a news release that 12 patients have been hospitalized with the virus since the start of the pandemic — up from eight reported last week. The hospital said of 997 tests administered in the past week, 62 people have received positive results, raising its 7-day positivity rate to 6.22 percent. Gritman has produced 24,817 test results so far, the release said.
Latah County reported its first COVID-19 death Tuesday. There have been 964 cases in Latah County since the pandemic began, including 602 people who have recovered.