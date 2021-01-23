Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Whitman County as of Friday, according to a news release from Whitman County Public Health, pushing the death toll in the county from the virus to 37.
No additional details about these latest fatalities were available Friday afternoon.
Also Friday, Whitman County also reported 14 new cases of the disease, which brings its total to 3,080 since the start of the pandemic.
These newest cases include two people younger than 19, five women and five men between the ages of 20 and 39, and two men between 40 and 59.
According to the release, 81 people in the county are currently hospitalized with the virus — up from 79 reported Thursday.
Whitman County is currently in Phase 1B of Washington’s vaccination effort, which is aimed at people 65 years of age and older and those 50 and older who work in congregate settings like nursing homes. Washington residents uncertain of when they qualify for vaccination are encouraged to visit FindYourPhaseWA.org for more information.
Latah County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing its total to 2,422.
New cases include three people younger than 18, two men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 29, one woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s.
As of Friday, 2,112 people in the county have recovered from the disease and six people have died since the pandemic began.