Public health agencies in Whitman and Latah counties reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as two new deaths attributed to the virus.
Whitman County reported one new death because of the virus and 13 new positive cases, pushing the death toll in the county to 47 and its case total to 3,997. No additional information on the latest fatality was available Friday.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the county rose from 97 reported Thursday to 99 on Friday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported two new deaths in its five-county region Friday — one in Latah County and another in Nez Perce County, putting death tolls in the counties to 10 and 55, respectively. Both were women in their 80s.
The district also reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, 10 of which were discovered in Latah County, which brings its in-county total to 2,968.
New cases include one person younger than 18, two men and four women between the ages of 18 and 29, one man in his 30s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday and next weekend at their Pullman and Lewiston locations. Call (509) 592-4784 or visit selinc.com/mktg/133794 to sign up for an appointment.