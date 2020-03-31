A University of Idaho employee has tested positive for COVID-19 but school officials say the likelihood this individual spread the disease on its Moscow campus or to the surrounding community is low.
According to a message sent to the UI community Monday evening, the individual is a part-time employee who lives in Nez Perce County and has not been to the Moscow campus since March 11.
The message states Public Health - Idaho North Central District’s investigation concluded the infected person only made contact with members of his or her own household.
"From what we know of the guidance from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) this employee was not contagious while on campus," the message said. "The employee has mild symptoms, has not been hospitalized and is recovering at home."