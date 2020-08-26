University of Idaho fraternity members of Beta Theta Pi were moved to on-campus housing for possibly violating the school’s protocols related to COVID-19, UI Director of Communications Jodi Walker said.
Walker said the 22 students moved to university housing makes up the entire freshman class of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
“We had some concerns of possible violations of the Healthy Vandal Pledge,” Walker said. “So they’re working directly with the Dean of Students Office to address those concerns and come up with a plan to go forward.”
She said UI faculty, staff and students must acknowledge the Healthy Vandal Pledge, which outlines safety measures like face coverings, social distancing and daily symptom monitoring that UI affiliates must follow to be on campus this fall.
Walker did not say what protocols were potentially violated but that there were concerns from the Dean of Students Office about behaviors that did not fall in line with what the university expects of its students, especially this fall.
Moscow police responded to an incident last week at Beta Theta Pi.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man needing medical attention in the early morning hours of Aug. 19 at Beta Theta Pi, according to a Moscow Police Department report.
The report stated several members of the fraternity told police the 18-year-old fraternity member “had a rough night” but was totally fine. One member said the man was responsive and speaking with members. The same member told police moments later that members were attempting to carry the man from his room.
A police officer at that time advised emergency medical services personnel to enter the fraternity house, where the man was lying on the floor unresponsive.
“He did not respond to sternum rubs and his eyes would not respond to light,” the report stated.
The man was treated by EMS and taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
MPD Capt. Will Krasselt said police are not investigating the incident further.
Walker said she had not seen the police report. She said she was not sure if the transfer of the 22 freshmen to university housing was because of one incident or more than one, but that “we’re dealing with Healthy Vandal Pledge concerns, not hazing concerns.”
