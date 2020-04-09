A group of local medical students started a supply drive this week in an effort to shore up hospital stockpiles of personal protective equipment and other items crucial in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to balloon in the U.S. and abroad, resources like gloves, gowns and respirators for health care workers have become increasingly hard to come by.
In response to this need, a group of doctors-to-be studying medicine at the University of Idaho have begun reaching out to local businesses and individuals to see if they have any items they can donate to the cause.
Students studying medicine at UI do so through the WWAMI program — a partnership through the University of Washington’s School of Medicine that works with universities in the Northwest to offer students affordable medical training outside of Washington. “WWAMI” is an acronym for the participating states — Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.
First year medical student Emma Ryan, who is helping to organize the supply drive, said the effort arose from conversations with her classmates about ways they could support the work of practicing health care workers the way they hope to be supported one day.
“We are feeling a little bit helpless because we’re not doctors yet, so we can’t be there on the front lines, but we wanted to do what we could from a distance to support,” Ryan said. “We gathered a group of classmates who were interested in making phone calls just to solicit as many donations as we could from the community — PPE in particular, that’s something that is just a huge need across the country right now.”
Ryan said hot-ticket items include N95 respirators, disposable gowns and gloves and face shields.
Liz Bryant, director of the WWAMI-affiliated North Idaho Area Health Education Center who has been helping with the drive, said the students have a list of more than 125 businesses in the region that may have these items on hand. She said businesses that may have such items to spare include tattoo parlors, nail salons and clinical practices like optometrists that had to shutter their offices in the face of state mandated closures.
“There’s this thought that we have all of these businesses throughout the region that may have supplies on hand — people who are currently unable to work due to the restrictions,” Bryant said. “What the students are hoping is if they can help shine a spotlight on this area of need in the medical industry, then maybe they will be able to serve as a funneling house to direct this equipment to the areas of highest need.”
No donation is too small, Bryant said, noting individuals like handymen and hobbyists may also have a box or two of items to contribute.
She said for the time being, students will offer aid to local hospitals first but that could change as circumstances surrounding the pandemic continue to shift at a quick pace.
“Our understanding of the situation is changing by the minute — at this time, the students’ primary goal is to help support the Palouse area,” she said. “The best-case scenario would be that we have donations to offer and are at a point where Palouse area organizations are saying that they have sufficient materials and then the students here would definitely be able to broaden their scope.”
Those who have items they wish to donate can find more information at uidaho.edu/ppe-drive.
