The University of Idaho announced Monday that 2020 season football tickets are for sale, adding that any coronavirus-prompted changes to the Vandal schedule will be communicated quickly to fans.
Season tickets are priced at $100 and up and can be purchased online or by calling (208) 885-6466.
The Vandals are scheduled to open their home schedule Sept. 5 against Western Oregon.
“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation throughout the summer with the health and safety of everyone in mind,” UI athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a statement. “We are working with direction from the NCAA as well as university guidance in collaboration with Public Health. Should any changes be made to the 2020 schedule we’ll be quick to communicate those to you.”
WIAA cancels all-star game
A state high-school all-star game, the Division I Basketball Showcase, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Monday.
The event had been scheduled for June 27-28 at Bellevue (Wash.) College.