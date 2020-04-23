The University of Idaho plans on conducting an in-person graduation ceremony Aug. 1 and plans on resuming in-person classes Aug. 24, President Scott Green said in an email to the campus community Wednesday.
Green’s email said a “simple but meaningful” commencement ceremony for spring 2020 graduates is being planned for Aug. 1 at the Kibbie Dome. There will not be ceremonies at UI branch campuses, but the graduates from those centers are invited to take part in the Moscow ceremony, Green said.
Spring 2020 graduates are also invited to participate in the winter 2020 or spring 2021 ceremonies, Green said.
The UI president added that the fall semester will start “with our traditional Vandal Welcome.”
“All indications at this point are that we will return to live delivery of classes and full campus and statewide operations Monday, Aug. 24, 2020,” Green said in his email. “I know that is a day we all yearn for as a return to normal. We continue to work with Public Health — Idaho North Central District to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on our campus, as well as the governor’s office and the Idaho State Board of Education to ensure we proceed in a careful and safe way.”
Green also mentioned that summer classes will be conducted online or remotely, “with a few rare exceptions.” He also said that “campus activities including camps, recruitment and retention events and other activities will be evaluated and held, if possible.”