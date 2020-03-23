UPDATE: Includes age and gender of patient in second case
-----
A second positive case of COVID-19 has been been confirmed in Whitman County according to the Whitman County Health Department.
The two cases were indicated on the department's website at https://www.whitmancountypublichealth.org/covid-19.html.
The patient in the second case is a 70-79-year-old female. The website also indicated at least 33 negative test cases for the virus.
The first case in the county was reported Sunday. That patient, a woman in her 20s, has recovered and is self-isolating at home.
The Washington Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, please call (800) 525-0127 and press #.
The Whitman County Health Department website contains information concerning COVID-19. Please visit https://www.whitmancountypublichealth.org/.
The Washington Department of Health website is doh.wa.gov. Find both the Whitman County Health Department and the Washington DOH on Facebook.