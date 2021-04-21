There are spaces available this week at vaccine clinics for people who live or work in Whitman County.
The Whitman County Health Department will have a drive-through vaccination clinic on Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory’s campus (2390 NE Hopkins Court) from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday. The clinic is in collaboration with the Washington National Guard and is open to people 18 and older.
Saturday, SEL will have its own clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1825 Schweitzer Drive. The clinic is open to people ages 16 and older.
Both SEL clinics will administer first doses and schedule dates for second doses. The clinics are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment at SEL, visit www.selinc.com/vaccine.
Palouse Medical in Pullman is offering vaccines Thursday. Call for an appointment at (509) 332-2517.
Friday, Pullman Regional Hospital will have vaccine appointments available. Call (509) 336 7722 or go to covidvaccine@pullmanregional.org to register.