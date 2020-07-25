Nine more COVID-19 cases were reported Friday on the Palouse.
Six new cases were reported in Latah County. In total, there have been 61 confirmed cases and seven probable cases in the county.
According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, the new patients include a female between ages 10-20, a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and two men in their 70s.
Whitman County has received three new positive COVID-19 test results.
According to Whitman County Public Health, two of the new cases are female, one between the ages of 40-59 and one between the ages of 20-39 years old. The other new case is a male between the ages of 40-59 years old. All are stable and self-isolating.
A previous positive case is no longer being counted as a positive so the county’s total is now 76.
There have been no deaths in either county.