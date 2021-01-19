OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced a plan to set up vaccination sites statewide with help from the National Guard and others as part of an overall goal to vaccinate 45,000 people a day.
Inslee said while the goal is currently higher than the current allotment of vaccines the state is receiving from the federal government, the state is working to get the infrastructure in place now for that amount once doses increase. The state is currently vaccinating between 13,000 and 15,000 people a day, he said.
Starting next week, vaccination sites will be set up at the Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.
The state’s allocation for next week will be divided between the new sites, pharmacies and local clinics, along with existing vaccination sites in Pierce, King and Snohomish counties.
Inslee said that the state is now ready to move to Phase 1B on the vaccination schedule, and that the vaccination phase is changing immediately to include those who are 65 and older.
Previously 1B was to include those 70 years or older, but Inslee noted that a vast majority of the state’s COVID deaths have been among those 65 and older.
“Our vaccine prioritization reflects the need to protect these individuals quickly,” Inslee said.
In December, the state started vaccinating health care workers, high-risk first responders and people living or working in nursing homes. And later phases will include people 50 and older who work in congregate settings like agriculture or grocery stores, and those 16 or older with underlying medical conditions.
The governor also announced a public-private partnership with business, health care and labor entities — led by the state Department of Health — on areas ranging from coordination of volunteer vaccinators to communications support.
Under the plan Kaiser Permanente will be involved with the planning and delivery of mass vaccination, Starbucks will be involved with operations and logistics support, Microsoft will be involved in technology expertise and support and Costco will assist on vaccine delivery by pharmacies. The Washington State Nurses Association will be on hand for safety and health consultation, and two unions will also play a role. SEIU Healthcare 1199 NW will coordinate volunteer vaccinators and United Food and Commercial Workers 21 will coordinate staffing and training.
According to the CDC, the state has received nearly 700,000 doses, but have administered just over 242,000.
Inslee said that starting immediately, 95 percent of all future vaccine allocations must be administered within the first week after receipt, with updated data provided to the state daily. And every dose allocated prior to this week must be administered by Sunday.
The U.S. has recorded more than 23 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 397,000 deaths. There have been more than 277,000 cases in Washington state, and 3,903 deaths.
The latest data provided by the Washington Department of Health shows another Whitman County resident has died from COVID-19 since Friday.
There have been 35 COVID-19 related deaths so far in the county and 79 total hospitalizations. The number of COVID-19 cases is up to 2,989.
The Department of Health’s latest numbers are from Sunday. It did not update its statistics Monday as it observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The latest data from Public Health – Idaho North Central District shows four new cases since Friday. There have been 2,252 cases thus far in the county and six deaths because of the virus.
The latest patients include one between ages 13-17, two between ages 18-29 and one person in their 40s.