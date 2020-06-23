The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has announced two new free days in 2020 to replace the two free days lost to COVID-19 related park closures in April. On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use park visits by vehicle.
The first makeup free day is Sept. 13, to celebrate Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend, a national movement to get every girl scout into a state park. The second day, Oct. 10, recognizes World Mental Health Day.
Though most Washington state parks have reopened for day use and many have reopened for camping, the agency encourages visitors to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by recreating responsibly. Visitors can find out which state parks are open at bit.ly/3hP0DcN.