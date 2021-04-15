Starting today all people ages 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington. People 16 and older in Idaho have been able to get the vaccine since late March.
Whitman County Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing its total to 4,035. Total hospitalizations in the county rose by one to 100, and total deaths from the disease remained unchanged at 47.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 13 new cases in its five-county jurisdiction, including 12 in Latah County.
The new cases push Latah County’s total number of cases to 2,998.
New cases include one person younger than 18 years old, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s. The other nine cases were all discovered in people between the ages of 18 and 29.
According to the health district’s website, 2,860 people in Latah County have recovered from the disease and 10 have died since the pandemic began.