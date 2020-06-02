Whitman County is moving toward submitting an application Friday to enter Phase 3 of Washington’s reopening plan.
According to an email from Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack, the commissioners will hold a Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. to consider the application. If it is approved, it will be sent that day to the Washington State Department of Health.
The county expects to hear a determination from the state three days later.
Under Phase 3, gatherings of 50 people or fewer would be allowed, including recreational sport activities. Non-essential travel will also resume.
Recreational facilities such as gyms and public pools can open to 50 percent capacity, restaurants and taverns can open to 75 percent capacity, and theaters can open to 50 percent capacity. Libraries and museums may open. Nightclubs must remain closed.
Swannack wrote that Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson believes the county qualifies for Phase 3. Whitman County’s last confirmed COVID-19 case was reported May 26. There have been 20 confirmed cases total.
Counties can apply to move to the next Phase if they report no more than 25 new cases in the prior two weeks.
The Secretary of Health will evaluate the county application based on their data and their ability to respond to situations that may arise in their county, including outbreaks, increased deaths, health system capacity and other factors.
Whitman County has been in Phase 2 since May 15.