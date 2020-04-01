Whitman County does not plan to name the cities where patients that test positive for COVID-19 live.
“It has been the Health Department’s belief that COVID-19 has most likely gone undetected in our community for some time,” the county stated in a Tuesday news release. “The inability to perform adequate testing has greatly impacted their ability to identify and contain this disease.”
Whitman County is urging people to continue social distancing and assume the disease is in their community.
As of Tuesday, the county has confirmed eight positive COVID-19 tests and at least 158 negative tests. All patients who tested positive are stable and self-isolating.
The number of confirmed positive cases in north Idaho continues to grow.
According to a news release from the Panhandle Health District, the total number of cases of COVID-19 is 31 in the panhandle area. Thirty of the cases are in Kootenai County and one in Bonner County. According to the state’s data, there are nine confirmed positive cases in Nez Perce County and two deaths.
There has not yet been a confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case in Latah County.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 525 confirmed positive cases in Idaho and nine deaths.
Washington is facing challenges in updating its statewide numbers online. According to a statement from the Washington Department of Health, the Washington Disease Reporting System is being overwhelmed by data. The state is working with a vendor to increase capacity for the system.(See related story on Page 3A.)
“DOH will share additional updates if this problem persists,” the statement said. “We cannot provide an estimate for the next release of numbers, but are working diligently toward that goal.”