Whitman County cancels Palouse Empire Fair

The Whitman County Commissioners on Monday voted to cancel this year’s Palouse Empire Fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners made their decision based on a recommendation from the Palouse Empire Fair Board, which voted 8-3 to terminate the fair scheduled Sept. 10-13.
“This is not a choice that any of us like to make,” Commissioner Michael Largent said.
The fair board was tasked by the commissioners last month to explore if it was possible to hold the fair if Whitman County remains in Phase 3 of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased approach to reopening the state.
Board members decided it was too difficult to operate a fair under Phase 3 conditions, which prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people.
Board member Sid Mays said the board decided all open classes at the fair would have to be eliminated to ensure safe social distancing.
Additionally, 4-H members would likely not be able to attend the fair because they are currently prohibited from meeting face-to-face until the county they reside in is in Phase 4.
In a news release, Fair Manager Janel Goebel called the announcement “heartbreaking.”
“The decision to recommend canceling was not easy nor quickly reached. Public health and safety will always be our priority,” she stated.
Nathan Moore, also a member of the fair board, said canceling the fair will mean a loss of more than $400,000 to the youth who sell animals through the fair’s market sale.
Moore asked the commissioners to wait another two weeks before making a decision so that a group called the Governor’s Fair Task Force can meet. The task force was recently formed to provide a recommendation to the state on fairs.
Largent, however, said the county needs official guidance from the governor’s office and that could take much longer than two weeks.
“Two weeks is not going to give us any more clarity,” Largent said.
While it is possible the county could be in Phase 4, which allows gatherings of more than 50 people, Commissioner Art Swannack reported last month that Secretary of Health John Wiesman believes counties will not enter Phase 4 until late fall or winter.
Other counties in Washington, including Spokane County, have also canceled annual fairs.
Largent responded to a comment made during Monday’s virtual Zoom meeting that the county is not showing support for the children. He said that is not true.
“Everybody here supports our kids,” he said. “We have a set of conditions that is unprecedented and we are required to operate under Phase 3 until such time as we are told differently.”
A news release from the county stated it will be working to refund fees already collected for 2020, and has already started putting plans together for the 2021 Palouse Empire Fair.
