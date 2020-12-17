The Whitman County Public Health director said Wednesday the county should get its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
Chris Skidmore gave an update on the vaccine to local health and community leaders during the Whitman County Health Network meeting.
He said the county is “expecting to have a shipment of the first allotment of vaccines hopefully this week and we will begin administering it immediately.”
Skidmore said there are about 1,600 people in Whitman County who meet the criteria to be vaccinated in Phase 1a of Washington’s vaccine allocation plan.
Those people include high-risk workers in health care settings, high-risk first responders and residents and staff of assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
“It’ll take more than one shipment to cover that first group of folks,” Skidmore said.
Skidmore said one health care organization so far has been approved to receive and administer the vaccines and the county is still working on getting other organizations enrolled as vaccine providers.
Pullman Regional Hospital CEO Scott Adams said during the meeting that because of the limited supply of vaccines, the public needs to continue to “stay vigilant” in preventing the spread of COVID-19 the next several months through methods like social distancing and hand washing.
Bonnie de Vries, medical director for Cougar Health Services at Washington State University, said WSU is planning to open a respiratory care center Jan. 11 at Bustad Hall on campus.
She said it will provide an important indoor space to perform COVID-19 testing as Cougar Health Service’s current testing sites have largely been outdoor or in tents.
Michelle Hyatt, district nurse for Pullman Public Schools, said the school district is still planning to have limited in-person instruction for kindergarten and first grade starting Jan.4.
She said the school district is working with Pullman Regional Hospital to test staff involved with those classes, which totals approximately 120 people. That testing is planned for Dec. 30.
“Those are all asymptomatic folks who have not been recently diagnosed with COVID, which should be most of them,” she said.
