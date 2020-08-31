Whitman County Public health reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, twice shattering its record for the highest number of cases confirmed in a single day with 58 reported Saturday and 63 reported Sunday. The previous record was 49 cases reported Tuesday.
New positive cases include 46 people — 33 female and 13 male — under 20 years old as well as 35 women and 40 men between the ages of 20 and 39. According to a press release, all are stable and isolating at home.
The weekend’s count brings the county’s total to 485 and ends a week of more than 250 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 — another record. Cases in Whitman County have increased nearly four-fold since the start of the month. The majority of cases discovered in recent days have been patients between the ages of 20 and 39.
Last week, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories President Ed Schweitzer sent an email to health care providers in the area describing a conversation between him and WSU President Kirk Schulz discussing plans and challenges related to the pandemic.
In the letter, Schweitzer said Schulz told him that even with fall classes moved online, between 12,000 and 13,000 students returned to Pullman in the fall. WSU Spokesman Phil Weiler cautioned against firm numbers but admitted a lot of students have returned to town and it’s no mystery as to why.
“Despite the fact that back in July, we asked students not to return to Pullman … the fact is that many of them had leases in off-campus apartments and houses,” he said. “For the most part, students had the choice of either staying home with their parents or coming to Pullman and staying in the apartment that they’re paying for and a lot of them made that choice.”
Also last week, the Pullman Police Department announced officers will issue infractions immediately when responding to parties or large gatherings that violate COVID-19 restrictions.
In an interview with Pullman Radio, Chief Gary Jenkins said that if people at parties are not wearing masks, social distancing or following the 10-person limit set by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the person responsible for the party will receive an infraction.
Previously, the police would first issue warnings when responding to a party, but with COVID-19 cases increasing in the area, the police are taking a more forceful approach.
A misdemeanor is also a possibility for violators, but Jenkins said that is a last resort.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District does not release new numbers over the weekend but reported eight of the new cases in Latah County Friday, pushing its total to 233 including 10 probable cases.
According to the health district’s website, 90 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Latah County have recovered.
Two have been hospitalized in Whitman County but there have been no deaths related to the disease in either county.