Whitman County Public Health reported Monday that a Whitman County man between 60-79 years old died of COVID-19 outside the county.
There have been 23 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.
There were 46 new positive COVID-19 test results during the holiday weekend and 10 cases are currently hospitalized.
There have been 2,830 cases in the county so far.
The most recent patients include nine people younger than 20, 13 people between ages 20-39, 13 people between ages 40-59, 10 people between ages 60-79 and one person older than 80.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 24 people tested positive since Friday.
There have been 2,050 confirmed and 117 probable cases in the county so far. There have been six deaths attributed to the virus.
The most recent patients include 10 people between ages 18-29, eight people in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 80s.
University of Idaho President Scott Green reminded students in a memo Monday that COVID-19 testing for the semester begins Wednesday. Students are encouraged to return to Moscow early and get tested early prior to attending classes, which begin Jan. 13.
Testing for Washington State University students returning to Pullman began Monday.