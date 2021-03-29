Whitman County Public Health on Friday encouraged county residents to avoid social gatherings and other situations that would increase their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The agency cited recent increases in local COVID-19 activity.
“Evidence from contact tracing indicates that disease transmission is occurring most commonly in environments where social distancing and mask wearing aren’t practiced,” Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore wrote in a press release. “While cases have decreased in the previous months, recent events remind us that it is critical to remain vigilant. Individuals who may have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive case and/or are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, regardless of age or health status, should contact their primary care provider to discuss testing.”
The agency also encouraged residents to delay travel and advised them to comply with the Center for Disease Control’s current COVID-19 travel advisory guidance, as travel increases your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19.
---
Latah, Whitman counties report 14 new cases of COVID-19
Latah and Whitman counties reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing their in-county totals to 2,895 and 3,779 respectively.
New cases in Whitman County include five people younger than 19 and three women and four men between the ages of 20 and 39. Total deaths attributed to the virus remained flat at 46 and 94 people have been hospitalized in the county since the pandemic began.
Washington is currently in Phase 1B, tier 2 of vaccine distribution. Individuals can now assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org.
For more information on vaccination opportunities in Whitman County visit www.whitmancountypublichealth.org.
Latah County reported just two new cases of the virus Friday, including a woman between the ages of 18 and 29 and a woman in her 70s.
Deaths related to COVID-19 in Latah County also remained unchanged at 8 and 2,714 people have recovered from the disease.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District announced Wednesday people 16 years of age and older are immediately eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine through enrolled providers within Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties.
People can make an appointment online or by phone. They can visit idahoprepmod.com and choose the nearest clinic.
For an appointment at the Public Health Office located at 215 10th St. in Lewiston, call (208) 799-3100.
For a list of enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers in our district and their contact information visit idahopublichealth.com.
More information can be found at gritman.org/vaccine.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is for persons 16 years or older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are for persons 18 years or older.