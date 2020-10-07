The Whitman County Health Department reported its first COVID-19-related death on Tuesday. According to a news release, the person who died was a woman between 60 and 79 years old.
“This loss is a reminder that COVID-19 can be particularly dangerous for people in high-risk groups,” the release said. “That includes people who have underlying conditions, who are over 60 years old or who are pregnant.”
Whitman County also reported nine new positive cases of the disease Tuesday, which brings its total to 1,412. The largest proportion of cases in the county have been identified in patients between the ages of 20 and 39.
According to a news release, reported outbreaks include 107 cases linked to Washington State University Greek housing, 22 cases linked to WSU dorms, 18 cases found in six long term care facilities in the county and five cases found in one K-12 school.
Meanwhile, across the border in Idaho, Latah County reported 26 new cases, which brings its total to 643. Of that number, 254 have recovered.
New cases include one person under 18 years old, 13 men and 8 women between the ages of 18 and 29, one woman in her 40s, one in her 50s, a man in his 60s and another woman in her 70s. Of the county’s total number of cases, 474 were discovered in patients aged 18 to 29.
Following a sharp rise in cases among the school’s Greek community, the University of Idaho announced it will have all of its students tested for COVID-19 for a second time over the next two weeks.
According to an email sent to students, faculty and staff Monday, 59 students from Greek housing and on-campus residences are in isolation and 14 sororities and fraternities have been placed in quarantine -- though two of those were released later that day.
After testing nearly 14,000 people the week of Sept. 25, which included some targeted testing of Greek organizations, the school reported a positivity rate of 8.35 percent. The press release stated the school’s modeling team believes this reflects a rate of around 5.3 percent in the overall university community.
The school said it would test all of its students in the coming two weeks in response to the rise. The release said most would receive results within 24 to 48 hours, though some may take longer because of increased demand for testing.
“Some will ask why we are not immediately going fully online. First, the infection is primarily isolated in the Greek system, and Greek leadership is working with us to protect the campus by going into quarantine,” the email said. “Second, we know that going fully online does not, in itself, restrict the spread of COVID-19 — and may, in fact, make it worse.”
The email also said an “ineligibility list” will be compiled Oct. 16 of students who have not been tested. Those students will not be permitted to attend in-person classes.
Instructors will be allowed to choose whether to deliver class online or in-person for the rest of the week. The school noted public health authorities have not linked any positive cases to UI classrooms.
“Public Health has confirmed that no transmission has been traced to the classroom and that our protocols for in-class delivery are still valid and working,” the email said. “Having said that, if our plan to again test all students is not as effective as we expect and strains our healthcare system, we will not hesitate to move to online instruction.”
Tests will be conducted at the school’s Recreation Center. Details on how to sign up for a test can be found on covid19questions@uidaho.edu.
Those who have been tested since Sept. 28, or previously tested positive and are not taking any in-person classes, will not be required to retest.