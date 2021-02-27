Whitman County recorded its fourth COVID-19 death in the past week on Friday, pushing the death total from the virus to 45 in the county, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release.
WCPH reported 21 new positive cases Friday, bringing the county total to 3,355. Hospitalizations since the pandemic started remain unchanged at 91.
The 21 new cases include seven people younger than 20 years old, seven in the 20-39 age range and seven age 40-59.
Washington is in Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
Individuals can assess their eligibility for the vaccine at FindYourPhaseWA.org. If eligible, print or take a screenshot of one’s eligibility certificate.
Eligible people will be directed to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics. Those not currently eligible to receive vaccinations can sign up for an automated notification when they become eligible.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 10 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 2,572 confirmed and 147 probable cases.
Of the 2,719 total cases, 2,496 have recovered, 217 are active and six have died. The 10 cases reported Friday include six people in the 18-29 age range and two people each in their 50s and 60s.
There are eight COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Latah County, according to the PHINCD website.
The website said to contact PHINCD to find a provider and make an appointment. The vaccine hotline is (866) 736-6632, and it can be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or visit idahopublichealth.com.
According to the state of Idaho’s coronavirus website, vaccine clinics in PHINCD, which comprises Latah, Nez Perce, Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater counties, had administered 80 percent of COVID-19 doses they received as of Thursday. Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, which has received the most doses in Latah County, has administered all 3,281 doses it has received.