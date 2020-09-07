Whitman County COVID-19 cases continue to surge as 123 positive cases were reported over the weekend, including a record-breaking 67 cases Sunday.
All 123 people are stable and isolating, according to Whitman County Public Health. The previous single-day high in the county was 63 the previous Sunday.
The new cases represent 15 percent of the 830 total cases in Whitman County and all newly infected people are younger than 40.
The county recorded 345 positive cases, or 42 percent of its cases, in the last week. The current risk of spread in the county is high, according to Whitman County Public Health.
Of the 67 cases Sunday, 12 females and 10 males are younger than 20 years old and 14 women and 31 men are 20 to 39.
Of the 56 cases Saturday, 10 females and 5 males are younger than 20 and 22 women and 19 men are 20 to 39.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District does not update new cases on weekends. The district reported seven new cases Friday in Latah County, bringing its total to 257, including 247 confirmed and 10 probable cases.
Of the 257, 102 have recovered. 154 of the 257 cases are people aged 10 to 29.
No one has died from the virus in either county and no one is hospitalized.