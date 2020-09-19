Whitman County Public Health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 1,112.
New cases include 10 people under 20 years old, four women and six men between the ages of 20 and 39 and one man between 60 and 70.
One person who was diagnosed previously is currently hospitalized. Two other people have been hospitalized in Whitman County since the pandemic began. According to the region’s seven-day average, risk of transmission remains high following a recent surge in cases that has largely been linked to the return of students to Washington State University.
As of Friday, Pullman ranked fourth on a New York Times list of metro areas with the highest number of cases relative to their populations in the last two weeks. The city, situated in the most populous part of Whitman County, has roughly 62 cases for every 100,000 people, according the NYT.
Also on Friday, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 14 new cases in its five-county jurisdiction, which brings the total in the region to 826. Of those new cases, 10 were reported in Latah County, pushing its total to 310, including 12 probable cases.
These most recent patients include six women and one man between the ages of 18 and 29, and two women and one man in their 30s.
The largest proportion of cases in Latah County, around 22 percent, have been found in patients between the ages of 18 and 29. 170 people in the county have recovered from the disease so far.
There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in either Latah or Whitman counties.