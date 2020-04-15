Whitman County announced Tuesday there has been another positive COVID-19 test.
According to a Whitman County Health Department news release, the positive case is a woman older than 80 years old. The health department is investigating.
It brings the total number of confirmed cases in Whitman County to 13. There have been at least 441 negative tests.
Latah County still has three confirmed cases. There have been no confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in either county.
There are 20 known cases in Nez Perce County, six probable cases and nine deaths. Asotin County has six confirmed cases.
As of Tuesday night, Washington reported 10,694 cases statewide and 541 deaths. Idaho reported 1,464 confirmed cases and 39 deaths statewide as of Tuesday afternoon.