Whitman County reported one new death related to COVID-19 Thursday. The patient was a man in his 80s.
The county reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, which brings its total to 1,986. New cases include seven people younger than 20 years of age, 20 women and nine men between 20 and 39, two women and five men between 40 and 59, four men between 60 and 79 and one woman in her 80s.
Five people in Whitman County are hospitalized with COVID-19. All other patients are stable and self-isolating.
In Idaho, Latah County reported 16 new cases of the disease since Tuesday, which brings its total to 1,222.
Latah County’s new cases include five men and five women between 18 and 29, one man in his 30s, a man and a woman in their 40s, a man and a woman in their 60s and one woman in her 80s. The county reported Thursday that 797 people have recovered from the disease and one person has died since the pandemic began.
According to a press release from Gritman Medical Center, 19 patients have been admitted to the hospital since the pandemic began — that’s three more patients since the hospital’s report last week. The hospital has tested 28,740 people for COVID-19 and has a seven day positivity rate of 7.74 percent, according to the release.