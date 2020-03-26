A third positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Whitman County, according to Whitman County Public Health.
In a news release, the county said the person is a female in her teens. It said more information will follow if available. At least 61 negative test results have been reported.
The Washington Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public.
Those with questions about how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, please call (800) 525-0127 and press #.
The Whitman County Health Department website contains information concerning COVID-19. Please visit https://www.whitmancountypublichealth.org/.