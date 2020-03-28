The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Whitman County is now five.
Whitman County Public Health on Friday reported two more positive COVID-19 test results. Both of them are men between the ages of 50-59. They are stable and isolating at home.
Public Health is investigating close contacts of the three most recent positive patients.
Three other people in Whitman County were reported testing positive this week, including a woman in her teens, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 70s.
At least 89 test results have been negative.
Across the border, a Nez Perce County resident in Idaho has died of complications related to COVID-19, according to a news release from Public Health-Idaho North Central District.
The person was older than 80 and had age-related health issues. The news release did not reveal the gender or place of residence of the victim but said it involved a case that had previously been announced.
Epidemiologists are investigating the case. Public Health-Idaho North Central District stated that if other people are found to have been possibly exposed, public health officials will offer guidance to them and monitor them closely for symptoms.
In Lewiston, a resident at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Friday from the facility.
According to the release, the patient is “being cared for under isolation precautions consistent with recommendations from state and federal health authorities.”
“One of the screening tools we use is multiple-daily temperature checks of all residents and staff,” the release said. “These screening tools allow for early COVID-19 testing for our residents.”
Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday that two men from Blaine County and one man from Canyon County died. All men were older than 60. The Canyon County man had underlying health issues, but it is unclear if the Blaine County men did.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District, has confirmed five total cases among the counties it covers: Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho, Latah and Lewis.
There has not been a confirmed positive case in Latah County.
Idaho is reporting 230 cases and four deaths, as of Friday afternoon. Washington is reporting 3,700 cases and 175 deaths.
The Washington Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
The Whitman County Health Department website contains information concerning COVID-19. Visit www.whitmancountypublichealth.org/ for more information.