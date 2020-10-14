A third death from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in Whitman County and there has been a significant jump in coronavirus cases among long-term care facilities in the past week.
According to the Whitman County Health Department, a man between the ages of 60-79 has died. All the coronavirus-related deaths in the county have occurred in the past week. All are between ages 60-79.
On Monday, the department reported there have been 53 COVID-19 cases in nine long-term care facilities in Whitman County. That is a significant jump from Oct. 6, when the department reported 18 cases in six facilities.
Whitman County Health Director Troy Henderson said during a Tuesday interview with Pullman Radio that this includes large facilities, as well as small in-home care systems.
Henderson said he is “incredibly impressed” with the effort these facilities are taking to limit the spread of the virus, but he is troubled by how many facilities the virus has affected.
“Right now, they’re really holding the line on the spread of COVID-19 within their individual facilities,” he said of the care facilities’ staff. “But it is noteworthy how quickly it spread to a broad spectrum of facilities.”
Henderson said there is a statistical probability that the virus could hit a facility on any given day, “and it just appears as though it has hit several facilities within a fairly short time period.”
Henderson also said that Pullman Regional Hospital and Whitman Hospital were not at max capacity for COVID-19 patients even with as many as four local residents being hospitalized Monday. The Whitman County Health Department on Tuesday reported two people are hospitalized.
The county received 12 new positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,551.
They include two people younger than the age of 20, nine between ages 20-39, and one between 60-79.
There have been 53 positive tests in Latah County since Saturday. All but seven of those were patients between ages 18-29.
There have been 727 confirmed cases in Latah County. Last week, the county averaged nearly 18 new cases per day.