Whitman County surpassed 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases after Whitman County Public Health reported 79 new cases Saturday through Monday.
The county total is 1,054 with no deaths and no current hospitalizations.
The 79 cases followed 62 cases reported Friday. All 141 infected people since Friday are younger than 40 except for three.
The 79 cases include 12 females and eight males younger than 20 years old, 23 women and 34 men between 20 and 39, one man between 40 and 59 and one woman between 60 and 79. All are stable and isolating.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 13 new cases Monday in Latah County — its first report since Friday when six new cases were reported in the county. The county now has 288 cases, including 277 confirmed and 11 probable cases.
Of the 288 cases, 147 have recovered; 110 are 20-something year olds and 63 are ages 10 to 19.
The 13 new cases include four males that are 10 to 19, two men in their 20s, one man in his 30s, one female 10 to 19, four women in their 20s and one woman in her 70s.