Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Latah County, raising the total dead to six, including three in the last two days, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
The deaths Tuesday included a woman in her 30s.
No other details about the woman were released by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District. She is the youngest person to die from the coronavirus in the five-county region.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Public Health spokesman Scott Schlegel said via email. “We continue to urge all ages to stay vigilant in wearing masks while in public, social distancing when you can, and taking all precautions to help stop the spread of this virus.”
PH-INCD reported 10 new cases of the virus Tuesday in Latah County, pushing the total to 2,124. Of the total cases, 2,008 are confirmed and 116 are probable. 1,723 people have recovered from the virus and 395 cases are open.
The 10 new cases include two people younger than 5 years old, three in the 18-29 age range, three in their 30s and two in their 60s.
In Whitman County, nine new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, raising the county total to 2,754, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release.
Ten people are hospitalized from the virus and all others are stable and self-isolating. Total COVID-19 deaths remain at 22.
Pullman Regional Hospital Spokeswoman Megan Guido said in an email that none of the 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are at PRH. She wrote that if patients have a Whitman County zip code but are hospitalized somewhere else, like Spokane for example, they are reported as Whitman County cases.
Of the nine new Whitman County COVID-19 cases, one female is younger than 20 years old, three people are 20-39 and five are 80 or older, the WCPH release said.