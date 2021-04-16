Washington State University’s Cougar Health Services has set a goal to vaccinate at least 2,000 students by the end of the spring semester, the university announced Thursday.
As of Thursday, all Washington adults are eligible to receive the vaccine. WSU announced that 1,000 students who have underlying health conditions or who work in congregate settings have already received their first dose.
An estimated additional 1,000 WSU students already have received vaccine doses from Pullman-area community clinics as well.
Cougar Health Services hosts vaccine clinics on Fridays.
Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday on the Palouse.
There were 25 new cases reported in Whitman County. This brings the total number of cases during the pandemic to 4,060. There have been 47 total deaths and 100 hospitalizations because of the virus.
Nine new cases were reported in Latah County. Four of the patients are between ages 18-29, four are in their 30s and one is in their 60s.
There have been 2,849 confirmed cases, 158 probable cases and 10 deaths in Latah County, to date.
According to data released by Gritman Medical Center on Thursday, one new COVID-19 patient was admitted to the hospital since last week. There have been 45 total hospitalizations there since the pandemic began.
Gritman is reporting 42 positive test results in the past seven days, which equals a positivity rate of 5.72 percent.