While Washington State University is planning on restarting in-person courses this fall, large classes will likely be conducted online and in-person classes may conclude sooner than normal after Thanksgiving break.
WSU’s leaders spoke about COVID-19 and the coming fall semester Friday during an online town hall discussion on YouTube.
Interim Provost Bryan Slinker said to protect the health of the WSU population, not all classes will be taught in person. He said labs and small-to-moderate-sized classes will likely be conducted face-to-face, but large courses will be conducted online.
He said class sizes at other Pac-12 universities will be limited to between 25 to 50 students, and WSU will likely do the same.
“We’ve already determined that we cannot use more than 25 percent of any classroom capacity and feel like we can keep people safe,” he said, adding that classrooms will have to be disinfected between classes.
Slinker also said WSU is taking into consideration the faculty and staff who are in high-risk groups. The courses they teach may have to be conducted online.
The provost said WSU is considering altering courses so that students do not have to come back to Pullman after Thanksgiving break. He said this means in-person courses will begin to conclude in “an orderly fashion” and will not require students to be on campus.
Slinker said WSU is concerned about the start of the flu season and a possible rebound in COVID-19 cases.
He said simply shortening the semester will be difficult because that would affect financial aid and course syllabi. In a normal semester, there are usually two weeks of instruction and one week of finals after the break.
“We can probably find ways to creatively ramp down the semester so that students don’t have to be in Pullman after Thanksgiving,” Slinker said.
No decisions have been made yet, but WSU President Kirk Schulz said parents and students will know what the fall academic calendar will look like “well before the semester starts.”
Schulz said WSU is coordinating with the state Department of Health to plan how to bring WSU employees back to campus safely.
Schulz said Theresa Elliot-Cheslek, WSU’s vice president and chief human resource officer, and her staff are putting together a comprehensive plan detailing how employees should return to campus, how to maintain social distance in the workplace and how people can report safety concerns. That report will be released next week.
Schulz said WSU is continuing to develop its own COVID-19 testing capabilities on campus with the help of the College of Veterinary Medicine. He said this will allow for rapid testing done on-site. WSU is also assessing smartphone apps that can be used to complete contact tracing.
The president said social distancing and cleaning protocols will also be put in place for all WSU campuses for the fall semester.
The university is developing a plan for its residence halls, which includes determining how many people will be allowed per room. Those decisions will be announced in June, Schulz said.
Schulz said WSU is continuing to follow Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s instructions and model a 10 percent budget reduction in anticipation of a drop in state support because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Schulz reiterated this is only an exercise that will likely last until July. WSU knows it will see reduced revenue, but it doesn’t know how much, he said.
“When we have details, we will provide them,” he said. “But at this particular point, we are providing our campus community everything that we know and the time that we know it.”
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.