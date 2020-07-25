Washington State University will not reduce tuition costs even as the university moves all undergraduate courses online for the fall semester.
University administrators spoke about tuition and other issues Friday during a virtual town hall. On Thursday, WSU informed the public that courses will be delivered at a distance instead of in person because of the rise of COVID-19 cases regionally and nationally.
WSU President Kirk Schulz said that tuition dollars provide faculty the resources to deliver an “exceptional educational experience.” Even though that experience will happen online, Schulz said students should not expect a lesser education.
“It’s a different experience, but we still have a lot of the same costs if not more to make sure that we’re really delivering the online educational experience that Cougs should and would expect,” he said.
Even as the university cuts back on expenses, tuition dollars will not be banked, but instead will be used to “make sure that we have the right instructional experience going forward,” Schulz said.
Vice Provost Mary Wack said students will still remain eligible to receive federal financial aid this fall. Those who want to defer their enrollment and plan to return to WSU within a year will see their university scholarships reinstated.
Schulz said WSU still expects its fall sports to continue and it will work with its fellow Pacific-12 Conference schools on the issue.
But, he said, the safety of the student-athletes is paramount.
“If we can’t guarantee a way that we can keep our student athletes healthy through competition, through the different venues, with fans there or not there, that’s really the key thing,” he said.
Schulz said there is a possibility that fans will be unable to attend the games.
“We’ve got to separate athletic competition from fans in the stands, and we may have to play football games, soccer games, volleyball games without the fans that are there that are a real part of the intercollegiate athletics experience,” he said.
As for student fees, WSU Vice President of Student Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales said WSU will release information by Aug. 7 regarding which student fees will remain, be reduced or be eliminated.
Gonzales said students who were planning to live on campus can cancel or defer their housing contracts by Aug. 7. Students who cancel will be refunded their money, and those who defer will not be charged for the fall semester.
“If you cancel your contract it means that you may not have housing reserved for you in the spring if we are able to open. If you defer it, that means we will hold your spot for spring 2021,” she said.
Students who have a need to live on campus, including international students, can still live in WSU housing if they meet certain criteria.
More information can be found at housing.wsu.edu.
Schulz said the decision to move courses online is based on the data showing worsening trends with COVID-19.
He said the spread of the virus has increased significantly in the past four weeks and there have been outbreaks at other campus communities.
He said WSU did not want to bring students back to campus at the start of the semester, only to send them home again if the situation worsened.
Gonzales said WSU is “truly sorry” for the change. She encouraged students to continue their education despite how they feel about this transition.
“Regardless of what you’re feeling, we need you to continue to your degree,” she said. “Keep working at it. Don’t give up no matter where you are or how angry you are right now. You have worked way too hard to get here.”
The town hall can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=57iQGkP4k1U.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.