Washington State University regents voted unanimously Friday to renew President Kirk Schulz’s contract for another five years. The deal includes a self-imposed 10 percent pay reduction as well as the voluntary forfeiture of other bonuses and assets.
Schulz decided to accept the reduction, which will last through June 2021, in response to the continued fiscal upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He also turned down a $50,000 retention bonus installed in his original contract. He will also give up access to university-provided vehicles — another part of his original contract.
WSU will also sell a condominium in Seattle used to house university presidents when they visit the region.