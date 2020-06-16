Researchers with Washington State University are studying the new coronavirus’s ability to survive in the environment in a bid to better understand its behavior in the world and its ability to persist without a host.
WSU assistant professor Courtney Gardner said she and her team are investigating whether the new virus — also called SARS-CoV-2 — can contaminate systems like soil or drinking water and become another vector for infection. She said understanding whether or not these potential reservoirs can drive new outbreaks and just how that would come to be will help agencies around the world to plan for and design policy for such an eventuality. She said this information will help to give a more comprehensive perspective of the behavior of the virus than simply monitoring infection rates within communities.
“Some infectious viruses behave very differently in the environment (and) have very different levels of stability,” Gardner said. “That difference can be the key to trying to determine whether or not this new coronavirus is going to be a persistent problem over the next two years, over the next 10 years or over the next 20 years.”
Gardner said it’s important to understand how and why the virus might reemerge in communities after they had successfully flattened the infection curve. She said if it does persist in the environment, researchers would like to know the magnitude — or how many particles tend to accumulate in water and soil and so forth — and how long they remain viable. She said they’d also like to understand whether an animal could pick up a dormant virus from one of these potential “reservoirs” which could then be reintroduced to human populations.
“Frankly, best-case scenario, we don’t find that it’s persistent in the environment, we don’t find any significant vectors that could transfer it from a dormant environmental state back to a human population,” she said. “That’s what we’re hoping for, but if that is not the case, we would want to know how, where and when those opportunities may arise.”
Gardner said recent studies suggest that there the presence of coronavirus particles in wastewater can help forecast local outbreaks. She said this research shows if a wastewater treatment plant sees a spike in coronavirus particles, it reliably precedes a spike of cases in the community by about seven days. If rapid testing became available, she said this could help researchers predict an outbreak and give policy-makers and public health officials more time to prepare mitigation measures.
If a similar correlation could be identified between the presence of particles in the environment and the local rate of infection, it would help with mitigation. However, she said, from what scientists know about coronaviruses in general — including the first Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS-CoV-1 — this is unlikely to be the case.
She said this first form of SARS that initially emerged in the early 2000s can’t really survive in the environment without a host. She said there are some important differences between SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 that may give the latter an advantage.
She said because there is no guarantee that a vaccine will be available any time in the near future, many researchers have decided it is best to also understand the “unknowns” surrounding the behavior of the virus. Whether it has the ability to reemerge in a population from an environmental reservoir of infectious particles is one of these unknowns.
“We still don’t have a vaccine for the first SARS virus that emerged back in the early 2000s, so that isn’t something we can’t necessarily plan on,” Gardner said. “Because of that, a lot of us are really just trying to thoroughly understand all of the unknowns that we have still around SARS coronaviruses in general and its environmental persistence.”
Scott Jackson can be reached by email to sjackson@dnews.com.