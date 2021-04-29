WSU: Students must be vaccinated next fall

Washington State University announced Wednesday that students must provide proof they have received the COVID-19 vaccine before they can take part in activities on campus for the 2021-22 academic year.
“In order to participate in any on-site or in-person courses and activities, students at all WSU locations will be expected to be vaccinated by the start of the fall semester,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a statement.
This requirement will also extend to WSU’s employees and volunteers engaging in activities on a WSU worksite.
Students whose programs are fully online are automatically exempted from this requirement.
WSU Pullman students living in university-owned housing will need to provide proof of vaccination or have an approved exemption by Aug. 6. The deadline for students not living in university housing is Nov. 1.
For vaccinations requiring two doses, students and employees must have received both doses of the vaccine to meet the requirement.
Exemptions will be allowed for medical, religious or personal reasons.
Pullman High School students will have an opportunity to be vaccinated on their campus this week. Whitman County Public Health is working with the high school to offer Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to students 16 years and older 12-2 p.m. Friday and Monday at the high school.
Public Health Director Chris Skidmore said Wednesday a similar pop-up vaccine clinic will take place next week at the Colfax School District. He said his department is working to provide these clinics at other Whitman County schools.
Whitman County Public Health did not report any new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been a total of 4,178 cases, 47 deaths and 102 hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began.
Nine new cases were reported in Latah County and all but one of those cases were patients between ages 18-29.
There have been 2,923 confirmed cases, 162 probable cases and 10 deaths because of the virus since the pandemic started in Latah County.