Washington State University began its fall semester with a virtual convocation event Friday and university officials say they made an effort to continue other traditional events associated with the annual Week of Welcome, even without most students in Pullman.
The university announced last month it would deliver fall instruction online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
WSU Vice President for Marketing and Communications Phil Weiler said most of the year’s opening events were converted to a virtual format rather than being canceled. Weiler said convocation marks the traditional start of the academic year and the university felt it was important to preserve that. He said attendance for the virtual event was on-par with in-person convocations of years past.
“Particularly for incoming freshmen, it’s sort of the book end — it’s the start of their academic journey through to graduation,” Weiler said. “They start with convocation, and four years later, they end with commencement, so we definitely wanted to make sure we had a good experience for students through a livestream convocation.”
Weiler said numerous other events meant to mark the beginning of the year were adjusted to a remote format rather than canceled. He said this includes an annual all-campus resource fair that has been moved online — though a picnic associated with the event was canceled.
He said the typically busy move-in day, which started last weekend and concludes on Sunday, was much more subdued than in years past because of occupancy restrictions put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s different in many, many ways, not the least of which is there’s a lot fewer people,” Weiler said. “We’re only allowing about 15 percent of capacity in the residence halls, so a lot fewer students — about 85 percent of people who would have been here are still taking classes from home.”
Weiler said the “New Coug Photo” — typically assembled by crowding first-year students into a space to form the letters W-S-U in the end zone of Martin Stadium — has been reimagined as well. He said this year’s photo will be a montage comprised of images taken from student ID cards.
A WSU fight song sing-along has been slated for Sunday evening. Joni Ford, assistant director of New Student Programs, said at 7 p.m., the fight song will be played in an empty Martin Stadium and allowed to echo through town. At the same time, students and alumni around the globe will be invited to sing along with a video of the fight song posted to the school’s Week of Welcome website. She said participants can submit their videos afterward to be shared with the WSU community .
The idea, she said, is to have ‘Cougs the world over singing their fight song at the exact same time.
“We were thinking about ‘What’s the way we can kind of drum up some Coug spirit as kind of like a pep rally, but we just can’t all be together,” she said.
Pullman’s National Lentil Festival, another event that helps mark the beginning of the year, has also been moved online. Pullman Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Britnee Christen said many of the festival’s signature events have been reimagined in a virtual format but others had to be suspended for the year.
“We were able to convert our Legendary Lentil Cook-Off to a virtual experience — the cook off for sure (is) definitely a signature event of the festival,” Christen said. “Obviously the world’s largest bowl of lentil chili is probably what the festival is most known for but unfortunately, with everything that was going on, we just couldn’t find a safe way to have that available.”
Weiler said there are also dozens of other welcome events hosted by individual colleges in WSU that will be delivered online as well. He said while events that typically mark the start of the year have been delivered in a somewhat unorthodox format, he hopes it fills a similar purpose of the in-person inaugural events of years past.
“We definitely want this to be as close to a normal, regular fall experience as we can with students, given the fact that we’re going to have to be working virtually,” he said.
