Despite the anxiety and challenges associated with COVID-19, shoppers in the Pacific Northwest expressed a desire to support their local small businesses according to a Washington State University study.
The university recently released its fourth annual holiday retail study that surveyed more than 1,700 people in Washington, Oregon and Idaho about their attitudes toward shopping this holiday season.
Half of all respondents said they are shopping less than they did before COVID-19, and 77 percent shared they only feel safe shopping in-person if the store is enforcing mask use.
More than half expressed anxiety, loneliness or overall lack of enthusiasm about the coming holidays this year.
Still, 68 percent said holiday shopping will help provide them with a sense of normalcy. More than half of those surveyed indicated that if they receive another stimulus check, they would use it to buy holiday gifts for their family and friends.
Seventy-one percent of those surveyed said shopping in-person is worth it to help local businesses stay open during the pandemic.
“They feel really strongly about supporting small businesses during this time,” said Eric Hollenbeck, spokesman for the WSU Carson College of Business.
Hollenbeck said the findings in this survey resemble a report from the National Retail Federation, a retail trade group, that anticipates holiday sales to actually increase by as much as 5.2 percent from 2019 across the U.S.
Among the three states, Idaho residents are the least concerned about shopping during the pandemic as it relates to COVID-19 safety procedures. Thirty-seven percent feel safe shopping in-person even if people are not wearing masks. Eight in 10 of Idaho residents say shopping in-person is worth it to help local businesses.
While the WSU holiday retail study shows one-third of those surveyed experienced a loss of household income, Hollenbeck said people may save money this year by not traveling because of the pandemic.
Hollenbeck said with consumers eager to support small businesses, those businesses may benefit from collaborating with each other to increase sales.
As an example, he pointed to Pullman-based clothing store College Hill Custom Threads and its owner Tony Poston, who encouraged customers to buy gift cards to local restaurants. College Hill Custom Threads also offers to help businesses create an online retail presence.
The holiday season may motivate communities to rally around their small business community, Hollenbeck said.
“I think we have an opportunity to come together and really support each other during this time,” he said.
WSU’s holiday retail study can be found at business.wsu.edu/holidayretailstudy/.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.