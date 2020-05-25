BOISE — Idaho voters will now have until Tuesday to request their absentee ballots, according to a new Idaho federal court ruling Friday night.
The ruling is a response to a series of problems the Idaho Votes website encountered in processing last-minute requests last Tuesday.
Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said voters had two options: download and email the form; or drive it down to their county clerk’s office by 8 p.m. that night. That afternoon, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office announced it did not have plans to extend the deadline to request a ballot.
The June 2 deadline for ballots to be returned to elections offices will remain unchanged.
Voters may request a ballot online at Idahovotes.gov or by completing the paper form. Voters may submit a scanned copy or photo of the form. A handwritten request that includes a statement asking for a ballot, the voter’s name, registered address and signature is also acceptable.