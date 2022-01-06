Heavy snow

Somewhere under the mound of snow on the left is a car — maybe. Another vehicle passes by the mystery object on Nez Perce Drive in Moscow on Dec. 31.

 Daily News file

The following schools and other entities in the region will be closed or delayed today because of snowfall and hazardous road conditions (list will be updated as new info becomes available):

CLOSED

Moscow School District

Pullman School District

Potlatch School District

Whitepine School District

St. Mary's Parish School

Moscow Charter School

Palouse Prairie Charter School

Genesee School District

Kendrick Joint School District

Colton School District

Troy School District

Garfield-Palouse School District

St. John-Endicott School District (online learning)

Tekoa School District

Lacrosse School District

Washtucna School District 

DELAYED START

Colfax School District (2 hours)

Oakesdale School District (2 hours)

Steptoe School District (2 hours)

OTHER CLOSURES

All Latah County government buildings are closed.

Moscow Recycling has canceled collections today. Call (208) 882-5724 or email customerservice@latahsanitation.com with questions.

The Moscow Chamber of Commerce office is closed.

Moscow's SMART tranist service is not running today.

The Latah County Library District branches are closed.