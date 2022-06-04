Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. High 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.