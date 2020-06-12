Moscow police officers and at least one Idaho Fish and Game representative were on foot on the eastern edge of Moscow this morning following several reported sightings of a cougar.
A resident reportedly saw the cougar around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Lincoln Street between C and D streets. Another reported sighting came this morning on the walking path near Moscow's Good Samaritan Village.
Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said police notified St. Mary’s School, which is near the reported Lincoln Street sighting, and Good Samaritan Village.
The Moscow Police Department on Monday first reported receiving reports from residents who have spotted a cougar in various locations from State Highway 8 to F Street on the east side of Moscow, according to a city news release.
MPD at that time had not confirmed the sightings but requested that the public maintain a heightened awareness of surroundings while working or recreating outside.
Anyone who sees the cougar should not physically approach or verbally engage the animal.
Fry requested that people notify police immediately if they see a cougar so it can contact Idaho Fish and Game.