The Moscow Police Department has recently received three reports from residents who have spotted a cougar in various locations from State Highway 8 to F Street on the east side of Moscow, according to a city news release.
MPD has not yet confirmed the possible cougar sightings but requests that the public maintain a heightened awareness of surroundings while working or recreating outside.
Anyone who sees the cougar should not physically approach or verbally engage the animal and should call 911 if they see an animal they believe to be a cougar.