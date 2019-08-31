Soccer
Cougars slap Grizzlies 6-0
Morgan Weaver scored two goals in 12 minutes, Washington State pounded Montana’s goalie with 26 shots and the Cougars walloped the Griz 6-0 in their home opener at the Lower Soccer Field in front of a record-breaking crowd of 2,812.
It was the most goals the Cougars have scored since defeating Boise State 6-0 in 2012.
Counting its exhibition win at San Diego State, 23rd-ranked WSU has outscored its three opponents 15-0 in three matches.
Weaver’s strikes came right away, as the All-Pac-12 striker outsprinted the Montana defense and — both times — took a well-located assist from Makamae Gomera-Stevens.
The Cougars (2-0) scored in bunches afterward, with their longest scoring drought being 17 minutes in between goals five and six.
Six different players tallied assists for Wazzu, which also had eight corners. UM (0-1-2) could only get three shots off.
MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson scored one out of a scrum and Averie Collins netted a penalty kick — both of those were career-firsts.
WSU topped UM 5-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament last season.
WSU 3 3—6
Montana 0 0—0
WSU — Morgan Weaver (Makamae Gomera-Stevens), 4th.
WSU — M. Weaver (M. Gomera-Stevens), 12th.
WSU — Hanna Goff (Mykiaa Minniss, Brianna Alger), 24th.
WSU — MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson (Aaqila McLyn), 46th.
WSU — Averie Collins (PK), 58th.
WSU — Katie Jones (Bridget Rieken, Elaily Hernandez-Repreza), 75th.
Shots — WSU 26, Montana 3.
Saves — WSU: Ella Dederick, 1; Montana: Claire Howard, 6.
Idaho 3, Oregon Tech 0
The Idaho soccer team put the attacking pressure on nonleague foe Oregon Tech from the outset, and ended up outshooting the Owls by 15 and prevailing in dominant, shutout fashion.
The Vandals (2-1) shot 18 times — six of those being saved — while Oregon Tech (0-2-1) only got off three shots, none challenging UI keepers Avrie Fox and Julia Byerlein.
All of UI’s goals came within a 15-minute span midway through the first half. Maddie Haas rebounded a save in the 21st to log her second goal of the season.
Nine minutes later, reserve Emmy Moore registered her first-career score on a rising 25-yard strike. She was followed in the 34th by backup Trinity Paulsen, whose 20-yard boot deflected off of a teammate to score.
The Vandals slowed down, and their defense cleared some defensive threats in the second half.
UI plays host to Mississippi State on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Kibbie Dome.
OT 0 0—0
UI 3 0—3
Idaho — Maddie Haas (Myah Merino), 21st.
Idaho — Emmy Moore, 30th.
Idaho — Trinity Paulsen, 34th.
Shots — Idaho 18, Oregon Tech 3
Saves — Oregon Tech: Jenna Stiehr, 6.
VOLLEYBALL
WSU handles Dukes
The No. 22 Washington State volleyball team had little trouble in its season-opening sweep of James Madison at the JMU Invitational.
The scores were 25-20, 25-13 and 25-15.
The Cougars, coming off a Sweet 16 run, jumped out to a substantial early lead before the Dukes climbed back. But five straight kills capped the set.
WSU took off on a 12-2 run in the second game, capitalizing with multiple aces and kills. The Cougs went down early in Game 3, but assembled a similar run to put it away.
Jocelyn Urias led Wazzu in kills with 10 on a .375 mark, while the freshmen pair of Pia Timmer and Magda Jehlarova combined for 16. Ashley Brown had a match-best 27 assists, and Alexis Dirige led all players with 14 digs.
WSU continues tournament play today with a 7 a.m. PDT match against Iowa. At 2 p.m., the Cougars will take on Stony Brook.
Vandals open with win
After dropping its first set of the season, Idaho rattled off three straight game wins to topple Cal Baptist in the Vandals’ season opener, held at Memorial Gym during the Idaho Classic.
The scores were 22-25, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-22.
Avery Housley led all players with 16 kills on the night, a career high. In all, five Vandals logged double-digit kills. Nikki Ball had 13 and Kennedy Warren chipped in 11.
Newcomer Donnee Janzen took over the setting duties, and registered 57 assists on the night.
UI continues the tournament today, beginning with a 12:30 p.m. match against Cal State Fullerton. The Vandals will face Illinois-Chicago at 7 p.m.